Company to invest $16 million in Memphis and Shelby County, bring 300 jobs to the area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Governor Halsam announced 300 jobs with be coming to Shelby County. Mimeo will be establishing its U.S. headquarters in Memphis.
“I thank Mimeo for choosing to expand and establish its headquarters in Memphis,” said Governor Haslam.
The company will also invest $16 million into the Mid-South by establishing the headquarters.
Mimeo is an online-managed digital printing and distribution solutions company.
Governor Haslam also said, "Memphis specifically is a perfect fit for Mimeo, with its innovative history to grow, with the FedEx World Hub located right in the company’s backyard."
Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said Mimeo has been a part of Memphis since 2000.
The company was founded in 1998 and has grown into a global organization with nearly 1,000 employees across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
“We are excited to recruit hundreds of new 'Mimiacs’ across all levels to our Memphis headquarters,” said Mimeo CEO and founding team member John Delbridge.
