Con man scams woman out of hundreds after meeting outside food stamps office

A woman was swindled out of hundreds of dollars by a man claiming to provide assistance.
The victim told police she was walking outside a food stamps office on Jackson Avenue when she was approached by a man claiming to be a CSA employee. She gave him her information so he could check "if she qualified for assistance.
It is not clear what CSA stands for. It appears to be the Community Service Agency but the police report doesn't specify.
The man called her back the next day and claimed she qualified for assistance with her car note, mortgage, credit card, among others. He asked her to meet at a gas station, where should come provide him with $750 up front.
The victim paid the suspect, but then never heard from him again.
For ways to avoid being scammed, click here.
