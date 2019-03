0 Concealed Carry bill raises questions at State Capitol

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Should people be required to have the training in order to conceal and carry in Tennessee? That’s the question in the middle of a debate at the State Capitol.

A bill making its way through the Tennessee House would create a cheaper and easier way of getting a concealed carry permit, while also keeping the current system as an option.

HB 1264 comes with a number of differences: the card doesn’t cost any money, applies only in Tennessee, is good for eight years, and one other significant change.

“It’s going to allow you to just apply and get a concealed carry permit,” explained Chip Holland, Vice President of Training and Education at Range USA Inc. Saturday we sat in on his course. “We believe in the 2nd Amendment, and the right to keep and bear arms. That’s a God-given right. But having that training is a good thing to have for sure.”

Under HB 1264, getting a concealed carry permit requires less training than a driver’s license. Anyone can apply with proof of firearm training. Holland has concerns about people carrying with no regulated training.

“There’s a lot more to carrying a gun than getting a card to put in your pocket,” Holland told us.

Under Tennessee’s current law, applicants must pay the state $100, attend a paid 8-hour course and also show competency with a firearm.

In Committee Wednesday, State Representative Andy Holt, argued many Tennesseans live paycheck to paycheck and can’t necessarily afford the current permit.

“Who benefits from that change,” asked Kat McRitchie, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action. Adding, “not Tennesseans.”

McRitchie says this bill inches toward permit-less carry and the state should stick with its current system.

“In 2010, Arizona passed permit-less carry. From 2010-2017, they had a 39% increase in gun-related assaults. We know the numbers are similar for other states,” McRitchie said finally.

Representative Holt sent us the following statement:

“HB 1264 is all about expanding choices & providing options for Tennesseans who wish to legally carry a firearm. The legislation is designed to create a lower cost option for law abiding citizens to protect themselves & their families. The current permit will remain in place as a permit option & all qualified current permit holders will be renewed with the enhanced permit. The new concealed carry handgun permit will provide another option for the busy mom with limited time & budget, who wants to protect her kids at the local park.”



