Concealed weapon found at Corinth school, student taken into custody

CORINTH, Miss. - The Corinth Police Department is investigating after a weapon was found inside one of the local schools.
According to the school district, they received a report that a student had the weapon.
"The administrators immediately detained the student and contacted the Corinth Police Department. A search of the student revealed he did have a concealed weapon," the Facebook post said.
The Corinth Police Department took the student into custody and transported him to the police station.
It is not clear what kind of weapon the student had on him or her person.
"Corinth High School administrators and the Corinth Police Department are to be commended for their prompt and professional response to the situation," the Facebook post said.
The Corinth Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
