Confederate 901 protesting in Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Confederate 901 is protesting in the Mid-South this weekend.
At this time, it's not clear where the protest will be throughout the weekend. Protesters have been seen Friday around the Big River Crossing bridge downtown.
The group made the announcement on their Facebook page regarding the protest.
Van Turner, the owner of Health Sciences Park, has released a statement saying the park will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday until Sunday at 9 p.m.
This weekend, Confederate 901 plans to protest across the Memphis area. When and where the protest will be and the motive behind the rally - on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
FOX13's Tom Dees reported only around 10 protestors showed up with trucks and cars covered in Confederate flags.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
