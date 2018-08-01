Confederate cannons removed from park in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 spoke with a member of the Sons of Confederate veterans. Hear his full reaction, today at 5 and 6.
Confederate cannons have been removed from a park in Downtown Memphis.
The cannons were removed from Fourth Bluff Park Wednesday afternoon.
Confederate cannons were just removed from Fourth Bluff Park. Reaction from Lee Millar who is a member of the Sons of Confederate veterans. pic.twitter.com/GhpADCKykE— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 1, 2018
Saturday, the pedestal that held the Jefferson Davis statue was removed.
The Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest statues were removed last year.
