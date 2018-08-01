  • Confederate cannons removed from park in downtown Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 spoke with a member of the Sons of Confederate veterans. Hear his full reaction, today at 5 and 6. 

    Confederate cannons have been removed from a park in Downtown Memphis.

    The cannons were removed from Fourth Bluff Park Wednesday afternoon.

    Saturday, the pedestal that held the Jefferson Davis statue was removed.

    RELATED: Base of Jefferson Davis statue removed in Downtown Memphis

    The Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest statues were removed last year.

    PHOTOS: Confederate statues taken down in Memphis

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories