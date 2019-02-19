0 Confederate groups plan to rally at Ole Miss on Saturday

OXFORD, Miss. - Two Confederate groups plan to rally at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend. The groups that plan to march are Confederate 901 and Highwaymen.

Both groups are protesting the removal of Colonel Reb and the context of a Confederate monument on campus.

Campus police are urging people to stay away from any of the areas where the supporters of Confederate symbols will gather.

University police told FOX13 there will be heavy police presence during Saturday’s rally.

The march will start at the Confederate monument on the square and finish at the Confederate monument in the circle on campus.

Martikus Lewis of Oxford told us he’s okay with the protest - as long as nobody gets out of control.

“As long as it’s not violent... it shouldn’t really be a big problem,” Lewis said.

We do know that campus police have been working with state and local law enforcement for security at Saturday’s march.

“It’s crazy. It’s not going to solve anything, it makes no sense,” said Dana Heron of Oxford.

Campus police at Ole Miss have met with both groups. Officers told the groups what is expected from them in regards to conduct, weapons, and prohibited items.

Herron from Oxford told FOX13 she doesn’t like any of it. “I hope everything goes smoothly, but I don’t think it will… and why here?”

FOX13 reached out to Oxford Police and Ole Miss Police for more information about Saturday’s safety plan. When we get that information, we’ll bring it to you.

