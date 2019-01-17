  • Congressman holding meeting addressing partial government shutdown

    Updated:

    If you're concerned about the government shutdown or other national issues, Memphians will be able to get answers from their representative at an event tomorrow.

    U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen is hosting a district issues meeting.

    It will go from 9 to 11 today at the Clifford Davis-Odell Horton Federal building in suite 369.

    It is located at 167 North Main Street.


     

