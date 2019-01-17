Congressman holding meeting addressing partial government shutdown

If you're concerned about the government shutdown or other national issues, Memphians will be able to get answers from their representative at an event tomorrow.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 people dead, police officer injured after officer-involved shooting in West Memphis
- Memphis teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes involving a child
- Pimp arrested for attacking woman he forcibly held into prostitution, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen is hosting a district issues meeting.
It will go from 9 to 11 today at the Clifford Davis-Odell Horton Federal building in suite 369.
It is located at 167 North Main Street.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}