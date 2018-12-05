Congressman Steve Cohen calls for federal investigation into deadly Arkansas bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis-area Congressman Steve Cohen wants the federal government to investigate the fatal bus crash in Arkansas that killed a 9-year-old and injured 45 others.
Cohen wrote a letter Tuesday, saying he is deeply concerned.
The letter was addressed to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
According to its website, that is the lead federal government agency responsible for regulating and providing safety oversight of commercial motor vehicles, such as buses.
In the letter, Cohen mentions issues that FOX13 has reported about the company that owned the charter bus: Scott Shuttle Services.
Federal records show the company payed a fine of nearly $3,500 in July for allowing an employee to operate a charter bus without a current commercial driver’s license. The company paid another fine of more than $3,200 in June 2015 for a periodic inspection violation.
“This raises serious questions,” Cohen said in the letter. “I would appreciate a full accounting of FMCSA’s regulatory activities with respect to Scott Shuttle Services.”
FOX13 emailed FMCSA to ask if they would honor the congressman’s request and if they have any investigators assisting Arkansas State Police.
We have not heard back yet.
