Congressman Steve Cohen meets with Memphis community to discuss government shutdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Congressman Steve Cohen met with community members for his annual district meeting in Memphis Friday morning.
The meeting took two hours, as Cohen updated constituents on his time in Washington, D.C. and took questions.
He addressed questions about the government shutdown, border wall, and his support for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
Supporter Mary Jane Brock said she came to talk about the shutdown.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis home set on fire days after being shot up twice
- MPD: Victims identified after vehicle crashes into tree near local middle school
- Accused murderer added to TBI's top ten most wanted list
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“I’m very frustrated and I want this to move on along,” she said.
Cohen said he feels bad about the people who are unable to get a paycheck due to the shutdown.
“It’s just a crime that they’ve been asked to work without pay, and the president can’t relate to that,” Cohen said.
On the other side of the aisle, Republicans said it will take compromise to get the workers back at work.
If you want to contact the congressman, you can call his Memphis office at 901-544-4131.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}