Congressman Steve Cohen presides over a hearing on voter suppression

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Congressman Steve Cohen is set to preside over a hearing on what he calls discriminatory barriers for some voters.
Research that will be presented today shows that often the poor, the young, the disabled, women, and people of color do not have a driver’s license or a passport.
The hearing will take place at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law on Front Street at 10 a.m.
In 2012, the Tennessee legislature passed a law that required voters to show a photo ID at the polls.
According to the people who will testify today, that law impacted many older Black voters who did not have a government-issued photo ID.
Testimonies will hit on very important points like voter redistricting, Tennessee’s felon disenfranchisement law, and the third-party registration law.
University of Memphis Law Professor and former Shelby County Commissioner, Steve Mulroy is one of the people set to speak.
In his testimony, Mulroy hits on very important points like voter redistricting, Tennessee’s felon disenfranchisement law, and the third-party registration law.
The law makes it difficult for communities to register voters and even fines them if they have too many mistakes on registration forms.
FOX13 is continuing to go through the testimonies and will have LIVE reports on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}