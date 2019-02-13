0 Conservancy group working to curtail illegal dumping in Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned the city and the Wolf River Conservancy are actively working to clean up trash near the Wolf River.

The Conservancy said it's not only piling tires, but it's piling trash for illegal dumpers too.

And with rising waters along the river, they said it’s time to get serious about keeping it all clean.

“There are discount tire stores and random citizens that go onto Wolf River properties to deliberately dump,” said Ryan Hall of the Wolf River Conservancy. “At times, we can see tires just floating down the river.”

Towers made of tires and mountains of trash.

That is what you see in the bottoms, just under Austin Peay, near I-40.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We’re doing what we can on a limited budget on our properties, but we can’t be everywhere,” Hall said.

Hall told FOX13 they've already picked up 500 tires near the river since Jan. 1. It’s a tedious task they said must be done.

“We do a cleanup one Saturday every month,” he said.

At its peak, the river was flooded at nine feet, but appears to be going down.

It is still in the minor flood stage as of Tuesday.

Hall said it's time to get more barriers up to reduce the amount of trash that could be flushed into the water.

In a statement, the City of Memphis said they're investigating and they're working with the state to restrict access to the area.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.