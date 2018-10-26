Construction complete on I-69/269 in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The ribbon cutting for I-69/I-269 in Mississippi is Friday morning at 10 a.m.
According to MDOT, the full route of the brand new interstate will be 26 miles long and open to traffic after the cutting.
The new interstate will provide a four-lane controlled-access route from I-55 in DeSoto County to I-40 in Tennessee.
MDOT enforcement will be in the area to direct traffic during the ribbon cutting.
The first leg of I-269 opened in 2015.
