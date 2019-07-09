0 Construction delayed 2 months after fire destroys Downtown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s been more than two months since a massive fire destroyed part of the Forum Flats apartment complex and left millions in damage.

The building was under construction when the fire happened on May 3. The fire department said no one was hurt.

Additionally, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Hopefully they will be able to get it completed in a timely matter because you know that would be a great thing for people that are looking for places to stay,” said Shalencia Mosely, who lives in the community across the street from the development.

She told FOX13 it didn’t take long for crews to clean up the debris after the fire but she said not much has happened since then.

“I’m thinking it’s taking too long actually, that fire happens a while ago, the damage was extensive, but I don’t think it was enough to where it would take this long to get it completed. I think it could be done faster,” said Mosley.

Elmington Capital is the Nashville based developer working on the project. Initially, the complex was supposed to open in August but a spokesperson said the estimated completion timeline is unknown.

“We’re still waiting to hear back from our insurance company,” said Jessi Grant, Corporate Relations Manager for Elmington Capital.

FOX13 also reached out to Patton and Taylor enterprises, the contractor for this project, but we didn’t hear back from them.

The city of Memphis just selected Elmington Capital to redevelop a city-owned property at Tillman Cove.

A spokesperson said the city hasn’t had a direct partnership with the developer in the past but they said Elmington Capital has worked on other developments including Crescent Bluffs, 2nd Street Flats, and Uptown Flats in downtown and uptown.

