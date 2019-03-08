0 Construction for new biking and walking path in Memphis neighborhood underway

Construction has started for a new bike and walking path in Binghampton, which goes through Broad Avenue.

The nine-month project called the Hampline will be 1.7 miles and connect to the Shelby Farms Greenline and Overton Park.

“Obviously as a bike shop owner I’m super pumped about that but yeah its finally here, its coming,” said Victory Bicycle Studio owner Clark Butcher.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Butcher owned his business off Broad Avenue for nine years and donated money to the project.

City Bike and Pedestrian manager Nicholas Oyler said 700 residents and business owners donated over $75,000 to support the project.

He explained the project started as a citizen driven initiative in 2010 and became a city project in 2012.

Oyler said funding and the progressive design of the hampline caused the project to take almost nine years to get the project started.

Memphis received a federal grant to help pay for the $1.2 million project.

“The fact that now as a consumer you have to walk across a bike lane to come in the store that’s a pretty awesome hurdle,” Butcher said.

Bikers will enjoy the two-way track and have curbs to protect them from traffic.

There will also be cross walks and bike traffic signals.

“Cars are going to be driving slower and we are going to have more pedestrians on foot and on bike,” Butcher said.

Bike enthusiasts cannot wait until it is finished.

“We’ve all got to be patient with the construction phases over the next few months but once it's done its going to be wonderful,” Butcher said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.