0 Construction near UofM creates concern for some longtime residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents express concern after 72-unit community builds near the University of Memphis.

Student-housing near the UofM is causing a stir for some in the neighborhood.

The Tiger Estates is under construction right now.

According to its website, Tiger Estates on Spottswood, will be a community tailored toward offering students a secluded, peaceful environment near campus.

“The concern here is one, we’re losing the character of our neighborhoods,” said Melissa Galloway of the neighborhood association.

Galloway, who has lived in the area for over 20 years, said the 72-unit community could significantly pull upon resources like parking, power and running water.

“They’re very nice-looking houses out front, but it’s the 18 houses in back,” she said. “Where are these people going to go? They’re going to be parked all out on the street. We only have two streets over here.”

UofM student Callie Butterfield said she sees both sides of the argument.

“I think it’ll be really beneficial for the students but I can see why some people would take issue with it,” Butterfield said.

“There are some students that live around here, but some of them can get really rowdy and some people have jobs that they’ll need to get up early for. We’ve had to call the police a couple of time around here because it’s gotten that bad.”

FOX13 reached out to the apartment complex’s ownership. We will update this story with their response as it becomes available.

