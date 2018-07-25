Construction of popular Mississippi highway nearly complete

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - More than 11,000 cars pass each day through a six-mile stretch of Highway 72 in Marshall County.
That stretch of road between the Tennessee state line and Goodman Road has been under construction for more than two years.
As FOX13 found out, that traffic mess is almost complete.
MDOT told FOX13 they hope to be done with all of this construction by early Fall, but that all depends on the weather.
The $30 million project includes turning a 6-mile stretch of two-lane road into 4 lanes. It also includes a new overpass.
"It is a mess right now but it's going to be great when they finish," said Marshall County resident Eric Anderson.
The project also adds two new interchanges to help 18-wheelers flow from the industrial park into traffic on the highway. There are new cameras monitoring both interchanges.
MDOT said the cameras at the two intersections are there to monitor traffic flow, accidents, and weather conditions on the road.
