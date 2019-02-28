Construction on MLK Drive underway in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Road construction shut down a busy area where people travel from all over.
The reason behind the ARDOT project stems from the thousands of truckers who travel the road, which creates wear and tear along MLK Drive.
Drivers may be faced with a traffic nightmare for weeks now that the ARDOT project officially started.
West Memphis city leaders warned drivers on Facebook that the project would start Wednesday morning.
FOX13 came in time as ARDOT was getting equipment ready to repair the worn out road.
That means MLK will be reduced down to one lane between Broadway across I-55 and I-40 and Southland.
The construction could take several weeks.
