  • Controversial electric scooter company making way into Memphis streets

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    Electric scooters could soon be popping up all over Memphis. 

    FOX13 has learned the controversial scooter start-up company, Bird, has been in talks with local politicians about bringing the ride-share scooters to Memphis. 

    The scooters are dockless, electric scooters that riders pay for with their cell phones via a mobile app. 

    Users are supposed to use streets and bike lanes to ride the rental scooters, and leave them near bike racks for the next user to pick up by remotely unlocking it. 

    However, the company has been under fire in multiple cities, including Nashville, which removed all Bird scooters from the city.

    FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with Memphis city officials, who said a deal could be announced this week. 

    When Birds could start popping up in Memphis, and why cities like Nashville have already kicked the company out – on FOX13 News at 10 p.m. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Controversial electric scooter company making way into Memphis streets

  • Headline Goes Here

    Program designed to reduce accidental shootings in Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Airline offering free Central BBQ lunch

  • Headline Goes Here

    New coach Penny Hardaway already having impact on Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hot weekend ahead with possible showers