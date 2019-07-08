0 Controversial play on Confederate statue removal will be performed at Health Sciences Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A controversial play about the removal of Confederate statues is coming to Memphis.

The executive director of the Hatiloo Theatre was awarded near $19,000 in grants from a national fund to produce a play about it.

Back in 2017, everyone was not happy when confederate statues were removed from places like the Nathan Bedford Forrest Park.

Now, a play telling that story will be presented where that statue once stood.

Hatiloo Theatre’s founder said his goal for the play he’s writing is to make sure this period in Memphis’ history centered around “Take Em’ Down 901” isn’t forgotten.

“I believe the statues coming down are definitely part of the narrative to that research. That’s why I think it’s not something that we can just sit back and say ‘oh it happened, on to the next one,'” said Ekundayo Bandele, founder of Hatiloo Theatre.

The play founded by the MAP project will be performed at Health Science Park, the same place where Nathan Bedford Forrest’s statue was removed two years ago.

Memphians pushed for the removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis from the two Downtown parks.

They said the images divided the community and represented oppression.

“Some communities are going to be turned off by this, but that’s not the audience of this particular play. The audience for this play are the individuals in Memphis and in other cities who are very proud of the social progress we’re making – especially in the South,” Bandele said.

FOX13 spoke with attorney Edward Phillips over the phone. He’s representing the families who didn’t want the statue removed.

“I think they would understand the play coming out, from an emotional perspective I don’t think they would be excited because it would be reliving this event that they don’t want to relive, Phillips said.

The playwright said he will tell the story from the perspective of nearly 50 people who were outspoken in getting the landmarks removed.

“While it will be based in Memphis, it will follow the Memphis timeline, the themes within Memphis will have a universal appeal,” Bandele said.

The play will premiere in Spring 2021 at Health Sciences Park, formerly known as Nathan Bedford Forrest Park.

The founder of Hatiloo said he has not come up with a name for the play at this time.

The attorney representing the families who did not want the statues removed said the family wants to work to resolve this matter with the city of Memphis and Memphis Greenspace.

One thing they are asking is that the statue of General Forrest, be returned to the family. They believe everything will be resolved by the time the play comes out.

