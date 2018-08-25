Convicted murderer located, in custody after escaping north Mississippi jail

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. - UPDATE (8/24 7 PM) The convicted killer who escaped from jail has been located and taken into custody, according to police.
The Jonestown police chief told FOX13 James Johnson III was found by officers at a residence in Jonestown, about 20 minutes away from Clarksdale.
Jonestown police said Johnson was found there around 6:45 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A convicted killer is on the run after he escaped from a north Mississippi jail.
James Johnson III was transported from the Mississippi Department of Corrections to the Coahoma County jail on August 10. He was supposed to testify in court on August 13 as a witness to a case in the county, but it did not go to trial.
Early this morning, Johnson escaped from the Coahoma County jail. He was wearing a white t-shirt and white pajama pants.
Johnson was previously convicted of murder in Quitman County, Miss. He is considered very dangerous.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-2411. If you see him, do not attempt to contact him.
There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the man's arrest, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
