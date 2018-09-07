  • Convicted rapist scheduled to get out of prison charged with raping cousin in South Memphis

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A convicted rapist who was scheduled to get out of jail next year is now under investigation for another rape of a family member. 

    Investigators charged Tracy Jamison Wednesday after his DNA came up in a back-logged rape kit. 

    This newly discovered rape happened three years before police arrested Jamison for raping two girls under the age of 15, police said. 

    Jamison is currently servicing a 15-year prison sentence for those incidents.

    Investigators said Jamison raped his female cousin in 2000, and that happened after he served eight years in prison for a 1993 sexual battery charge.

    According to a police affidavit, Jamison raped his cousin after breaking into her South Memphis home. 

    Police said Jamison put a sheet over the victim’s head and pulled a knife on her. She noticed his voice, which is how she recognized him. 

    In 2003, Jamison broke into a home and started to rape a 12-year-old girl. Then he also raped a 14-year-old girl. 

    Police said Jamison threatened both girls with a knife. 

    Law enforcement did put a warrant out for his arrest in 2015 and later learned Jamison was already in jail.

    Jamison will be in court Sept. 20 for this new rape charge.

