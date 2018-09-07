0 Convicted rapist scheduled to get out of prison charged with raping family member in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A convicted rapist who was scheduled to get out of jail next year is now under investigation for another rape of a family member.

Investigators charged Tracy Jamison Wednesday after his DNA came up in a back-logged rape kit.

This newly discovered rape happened three years before police arrested Jamison for raping two girls under the age of 15, police said.

Jamison is currently servicing a 15-year prison sentence for those incidents.

Investigators said Jamison raped a member of his family in 2000, and that happened after he served eight years in prison for a 1993 sexual battery charge.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to a police affidavit, Jamison raped the woman after breaking into her South Memphis home.

Police said Jamison put a sheet over the victim’s head and pulled a knife on her. She noticed his voice, which is how she recognized him.

In 2003, Jamison broke into a home and started to rape a 12-year-old girl. Then he also raped a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Jamison threatened both girls with a knife.

Law enforcement did put a warrant out for his arrest in 2015 and later learned Jamison was already in jail.

Jamison will be in court Sept. 20 for this new rape charge.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.