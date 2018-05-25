Convicted Tennessee felon arrested on drugs, weapon charges

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 34-year-old man on drug and weapon charges.
Scott Anthony Duff, who was arrested at 1384 Watson Rd. in Munford, TN., after a search of his home reveled a large amount of narcotics and a weapon.
Narcotics investigators received information of illegal narcotics being sold out of the Duff home and conducted an investigation into the matter. Upon arrival at the home, investigators smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the home and came in contact with the homeowner, Scott Duff. Investigators conducted a search of the home and the search revealed approximately 5 pounds of marijuana, Lortab pills, MDMA (Ecstasy), crystal meth and hash oil/wax (THC extract).
A handgun was also found hidden with the narcotics.
During the investigation it was determined that another adult as well as children were living in the home. Duff admitted to investigators that the contraband was his and no other charges have been filed at this time on anyone else in the home. Duff is a convicted felon with previous drug convictions and was found to be in possession of a handgun during this incident.
The Department of Children Services (DCS) were notified of the children living in the home and of the exposure to the dangerous and illegal activity.
Scott Duff has been released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on the 19th of June, 2018.
