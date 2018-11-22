Convicted Tennessee sex offender arrested for soliciting minor via Instagram

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A convicted sex offender is behind bars for allegedly soliciting a minor on social media.
Nashville police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Barnes on Monday after he allegedly sent sexual messages to a 12-year-old girl via Instagram and tried to arrange a meeting.
Detectives also found that Barnes messaged other girls after getting their information from middle school and high school Instagram accounts.
At least five other reports filed by police have accused Barnes in solicitation of a minor.
According to the TBI Sex Offender Registry, Barnes was arrested in 2016 for attempt to commit exploitation of a minor by electronic means.
