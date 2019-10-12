  • Cool, dry weekend across the Mid-South

    • Today will be a cool and sunny one with highs in the low 60s
    • Sunday morning will also start in the upper 30s and low 40s
    • The sunshine and dry weather takes us through Monday
    • A cold front arrives Tuesday increasing rain chances
    • Temperatures will drop again behind this front
