Cool start to Friday with storms on the horizon

- You might want the jacket this morning.
- It's a cool start to this Friday, but temperatures will rise to 70 this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 10%--mainly early this morning in NE MS.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- Next rain chance: Saturday--strong to severe storms possible especially south of I-40.
- Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
