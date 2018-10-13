Cool temperatures, rain chances forecast for weekend for Mid-South

- A couple of pockets of light rain is currently moving through the Mid-South.
- Chilly temperatures are in store for the Mid-South tonight, so if you’re heading to any of the area games tonight, it’s going to be a good idea to bring a blanket.
- Overnight temperatures fall to 52° here in Memphis, with some of the outlying communities dipping into the 40s.
- Milder temperatures as we head into the weekend; highs tomorrow in the upper 60s.
- The remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio (Eastern Pacific) will increase our rain chances late Saturday and a cold front will bring more rain for Sunday.
- You’ll definitely need the jacket for the morning drive as we head into next week.
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and cool Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family of man charged in brutal murder of girlfriend speaks out
- Two people charged in connection with raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone, DA says
- 'I got you right where I want you': Man arrested for attacking woman with extension cord
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}