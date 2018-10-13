  • Cool temperatures, rain chances forecast for weekend for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • A couple of pockets of light rain is currently moving through the Mid-South.
    • Chilly temperatures are in store for the Mid-South tonight, so if you’re heading to any of the area games tonight, it’s going to be a good idea to bring a blanket. 
    • Overnight temperatures fall to 52° here in Memphis, with some of the outlying communities dipping into the 40s.
    • Milder temperatures as we head into the weekend; highs tomorrow in the upper 60s.
    • The remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio (Eastern Pacific) will increase our rain chances late Saturday and a cold front will bring more rain for Sunday.
    • You’ll definitely need the jacket for the morning drive as we head into next week.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and cool Friday.
       

