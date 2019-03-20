Cool temperatures to start the day

- Grab the light jacket before you head out this morning—temperatures are currently in the low to mid-40s.
- Clouds increase this afternoon, but temperatures still warm to the lower 60s.
- Scattered showers begin moving in around 4 p.m.
- Sunshine returns to end the work week, with temperatures warming to the upper 60s.
- Showers return late Sunday, with thunderstorms possible Monday.
