  • Cool temperatures to start the day

    Updated:
    • Grab the light jacket before you head out this morning—temperatures are currently in the low to mid-40s.
    • Clouds increase this afternoon, but temperatures still warm to the lower 60s.
    • Scattered showers begin moving in around 4 p.m.
    • Sunshine returns to end the work week, with temperatures warming to the upper 60s.
    • Showers return late Sunday, with thunderstorms possible Monday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories