Cool temps, chance for scattered showers forecast for the Mid-South

- Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with mild temps
- Comfortable and cool tomorrow morning
- Slight chance for scattered showers Wednesday
- Temps remain controlled for one more day – near 80°
- Humidity begins to climb back into “summer” territory on Thursday
- Heat index readings hover in the mid-90’s into the weekend
- We’re tracking Hurricane Florence as it threatens to bring catastrophic winds and torrential rainfall to the Carolinas
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect identified in Purple Haze shooting that injured 4
- Teen transported to hospital after shots fired into Memphis school bus, police say
- Temporary locations, schedule announced for Kirby High School students
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}