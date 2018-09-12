  • Cool temps, chance for scattered showers forecast for the Mid-South

    By: Joshua Tucker

    Updated:
    • Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with mild temps
    • Comfortable and cool tomorrow morning
    • Slight chance for scattered showers Wednesday
    • Temps remain controlled for one more day – near 80°
    • Humidity begins to climb back into “summer” territory on Thursday
    • Heat index readings hover in the mid-90’s into the weekend
    • We’re tracking Hurricane Florence as it threatens to bring catastrophic winds and torrential rainfall to the Carolinas
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories