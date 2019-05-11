- It’s going to be a cool & cloudy Saturday with scattered showers
- The best time to see rain will be after lunch, south and east of Shelby County
- Lingering showers expected through Sunday with highs again near 70
- Next week is expected to be mostly dry and much warmer
- Watch the video above for the latest on your rainy weekend weather
- Watch the video above for your weekend weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ’Cold-blooded murder’: Family of father of 3 shot to death at Memphis furniture store speaks out
- Memphis man claims he was fired from Family Dollar after defending himself from armed robbers
- Memphis man shoots transgender woman after argument at Southaven Waffle House, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}