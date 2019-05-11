  • Cool temps, scattered showers expected across Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It’s going to be a cool & cloudy Saturday with scattered showers
    • The best time to see rain will be after lunch, south and east of Shelby County
    • Lingering showers expected through Sunday with highs again near 70
    • Next week is expected to be mostly dry and much warmer
    • Next week is expected to be mostly dry and much warmer
