0 Cooler temperatures signal start of 'pothole season' for city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With cooler temperatures in the forecast for the weekend, the city of Memphis is calling this time of year “pothole season.”

The city said crews repaired 63,000 potholes, but drivers only reported 7,000 of those 63,000.

“It’s kind of hard to dodge them too if they are like back to back to back and right behind each other,” said driver Akia Miller.

In Mayor Jim Strickland’s weekly update to city residents, he warned them that more potholes form in the winter.

He explained potholes form when water seeps into the cracks in the asphalt during cold weather. The water expands when it freezes, which weakens the pavement.

Cars damage the pavement as the tires roll over the already weakened road surface and form a pothole.

This worries drivers like Robert Corley, who drives a sports car.

“It’s low to the ground so it goes over lots of those potholes, we’d love to have a little even pavement,” said Corley.

The city said the response time for getting to those reported potholes is under two days, but drivers are still skeptical.

“It’s just a big ole pop and a boom and your rim is cracked, it feels like you are falling into a hole,” said Miller.

City spokesperson Arlenia Cole said the street paving budget nearly doubled from four years ago to $18.5 million.

The mayor said by the time the city’s first three budget years are complete, crews will have paved 90 percent more streets than the three years before.

“Now it’s just like they are everywhere, like every street, every part of Memphis,” said Miller.

If you see potholes it’s important to call 311 to make a report, use the 311 app or click here.

