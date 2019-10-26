  • Cooler temps arrive as rain moves out of the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Showers continue to move north through the area this morning
    • Minor flooding and gusty winds are today’s primary weather threat
    • After lunch rain chances begin to drop and we’ll be dry by bedtime
    • Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through the evening
    • Sunday will start cool and dry with highs in the upper 60s
    • Next rain chance arrives Wednesday and lasts through Halloween
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this weekend’s rain chance!

