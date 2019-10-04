  • Cooler weather kicks off the morning

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • A cool start this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
    • A more comfortable afternoon; with afternoon highs near 84°
    • Saturday is the weekend winner; with temperatures near 89°
    • Another cold front brings scattered showers on Sunday.
    • Cooler temperatures build into the area by Monday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories