  • Cooling center opens after massive power outage in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Weekend storms caused power outages across the city, now a cooling center for those in need has opened in Whitehaven.

    People who have lost power can cool down at 4376 Horn Lake Rd.

    Mayor Jim Strickland said the center will remain open 24/7 until further notice.

    If you need transportation to the center or know someone who does, call 636-2525.

