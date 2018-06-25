Cooling center opens after massive power outage in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Weekend storms caused power outages across the city, now a cooling center for those in need has opened in Whitehaven.
People who have lost power can cool down at 4376 Horn Lake Rd.
With rising temperatures and ongoing power outages, we're opening a cooling center at noon at 4376 Horn Lake Road. It will remain open 24/7 until further notice.— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 25, 2018
If you need transportation or know someone who does, call @MEMPHISOEM at 636-2525.
Mayor Jim Strickland said the center will remain open 24/7 until further notice.
If you need transportation to the center or know someone who does, call 636-2525.
