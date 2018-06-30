0 Cooper-Young residents hope security cameras help crack down on crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents in Cooper-Young are hoping to crack down on crime in their neighborhood.

In the last week, a man has been robbed and shot at – and a car has been stolen.

Cameras all over the neighborhood capture it all. The neighborhood watch group hopes the footage leads to criminals being taken off the streets.

Last week, three young men snuck up on a man in his driveway around midnight near the corner of Cooper Street and Evelyn Street. They tried to rob him and fired a gunshot at him.

“We’ve had an armed carjacking attempt and a couple of armed robberies,” said Jason Whitworth, a member of the Cooper-Young neighborhood watch association. “We've got some guys that we want people to be out on the look for.”

A few weeks ago, some teens tried to carjack another Cooper-Young resident.

They were seen sprinting from the scene. Police arrested two of the boys, but two are still on the run.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the video or images and turns the suspects in.

If not, the neighborhood watch group has a message.

“It's just a matter of time. If you come here you're going to get caught,” Whitworth said.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call Memphis police.

