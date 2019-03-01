Cordova baby dead, found unresponsive in bathtub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after an 11-month-old was found dead in a bathtub.
First responders were called to the 2700 block of Van Hersh in Cordova.
Investigators said the baby was in a bathtub unresponsive.
The baby was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
Officers have not identified the baby at this time.
DCS has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation.
We'll keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
