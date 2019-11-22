Cordova babysitter pleads guilty in beating death of 6-year-old, DA says

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A Cordova teen pled guilty Friday to beating and abusing three young children, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
One of the children, 6-year-old Destine King, died from her injuries.
Antonio Evans, 18, babysat three children, ages 6,7 and 9, December 2015.
After three days of babysitting, one of the children called police after Destine King was throwing up and became unresponsive, according to the DA.
According to investigators, the three siblings had been beaten and abused by Evans for three days.
Evans punched, kicked, slapped and whipped the children with a belt and cord, the DA said.
The children also said that Evans threatened to hurt them more if they told anyone.
Destine King was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, but died from her injuries five days later.
The children were being fostered by a woman who lived on Beaver Trail in Cordova.
Evans was a foster child of the woman's daughter and lived at a different home.
Evans was sentenced to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse of a child under 8, according to the DA.
