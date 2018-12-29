0 Cordova community opposes new gas station

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Members of a Cordova community are trying to stop a gas station from coming into their neighborhood.

The Land Use Control Board granted a 30 day stay on the project earlier this month.

The gas station and convenience store would be on an open lot at the intersection of Trinity and Ericson Road, which backs right up to the Sunset Downs neighborhood.

“What we’re worried about is crime, we’re worried about kids crossing the street, we’re worried about fumes,” said Joe Blutas, who lives in Sunset Downs.

Mike Alexander has lived here 20 years, and he’s one of hundreds who are against this plan. He believes this isn’t a good place for a gas station because there are already a few just a mile down the road.

But he said it could be a good place for new neighbors.

“We understand development…Why not put houses right here?” said Alexander. “There’s a housing shortage in the city of Memphis. It’s a great lot right here, and why not put it here?”

FOX13 emailed and called the developers Solomito Land Planning for a comment for this story, but we didn’t get a response.

Neighbors said they’ve invited the developers to their upcoming community meeting about the project.

“I hope she shows up and I hope we have a big turn out so questions and answers can be told at that time. That what we want, we want to do it right,” said Blutas.

Neighbors and church members will be meeting to talk about the project at Grace Celebration Church located at 8601 Trinity Road at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7.

The Land Use Control Board will meet again to discuss the project a few days later on Jan. 10.

