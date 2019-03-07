Cordova company trimming staff again, set to lay off more than 100 employees

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A local call center is trimming its staff for a second time.
Conduit Global, a business process outsourcing firm, plans to lay off more than 100 people from its Cordova office in April.
The company received a $2 million state grant in 2014 to open the Cordova facility with the promise of hiring 1,000 people.
However, after the latest round of layoffs, there will only be around 110 people working at the office.
Ashley Young started working at Conduit Global in October 2018, and now she is one of the 112 people who will be laid off on April 30.
“I had to go home and kind of process what happened because I was like it’s already March so you don’t have that much time to find a job… because it’s not very easy to find jobs here. I’ve been having a hard time,” said Young.
In a statement to FOX13, the company said it is laying off these employees because of “the unforeseen loss of business.”
But this is not the company’s first round of layoffs. Conduit Global laid off almost 600 people in 2015 – just one year after opening in Cordova.
A spokesperson for the company said there are other customer care operations in the Cordova office, North Carolina and Texas. And they will prioritize hiring for those affected by this layoff.
