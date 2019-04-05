0 Cordova couple demanding answers, refund after reception venue shut down days before wedding

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Angela and Adrian Hopkins from Cordova were looking forward to their wedding on March 23.

The invitations were sent. The decorations were done. The reception hall was ready.

“It was fine. I was like ok,” Adrian Hopkins said. “Everything looks good.”

He said he got a call from Risqué Grill, where they were supposed to have their reception.

“Four days before our reception, you don’t have a place for me?” Adrian Hopkins said.

The Hopkins said the owner told them Shelby County forced him to shut his doors.

“The Health Department closed them down,” Adrian Hopkins said the owner told them.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

They said their nearly $1,500 were not returned. They couple needed to find a new place, and they did – 17 miles away.

Angela Hopkins said more than half of her guests didn’t make the drive.

“I didn’t even want to do the first dance,” Angela Hopkins said. “I didn’t even get up on the dance floor. I didn’t want to do anything.”

The Hopkins said they have been back and forth with the Risqué Grill for weeks now. Calls and text messages remain unanswered.

FOX13 was able to reach the owner.

He told us, “We closed down because of the Health Department issues.”

However, the Shelby County Health Department said it did not shut the Risqué Grill down.

They said inspectors went to the Risqué Grill on March 26, three days after the Hopkins wedding, for a routine inspection. The doors were locked, and the signs had been removed.

The last time the department said it inspected the restaurant was in November, and it received a passing score of 95.

FOX13 called the owner back to confront him with the Health Department’s evidence. The owner then said he made the decision to close the restaurant and blamed flooding.

He said he told the couple not to pay him, but receipts show every payment was processed.

“Four days before,” Angela Hopkins said. “Everything just crashed down like that. I wanted to say just forget it.”

The Hopkins canceled their honeymoon because they were short on cash.

“It just didn’t feel like I got married,” Angela Hopkins said. “It didn’t feel like a wedding to me. Because of what he did.”

The Hopkins said they are ready to take the owner to small claims court.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.