0 Cordova IKEA falls short of job, salary goals

CORDOVA, Tenn. - After reviewing its 2018 performance report, FOX13 discovered the Cordova IKEA is falling short of its target job and salary goals.

The EDGE board approved an 11-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) for the company in 2015.

When IKEA opened its doors in 2016, the company promised to bring 175 full time jobs with $41,000 salaries without benefits.

But its 2018 performance report shows IKEA started the year with 175 employees but ended the year with only 147. The salary range was also just under $37,000.

Since IKEA is falling short of its commitment for jobs and salaries, a spokesperson for EDGE told FOX13 the PILOT will be rescored, and the board will decide if the PILOT term should be shortened or terminated completely.

“It’s unfortunate but I think the system is working exactly like it’s supposed to,” said Joe Kent.

Kent is a consultant for PathTrek, and he's been reviewing PILOTs just like this one for about three years.

He said there are some good PILOTs and bad ones. But in this case, the safeguards are working.

“You have to protect the taxpayer with clawbacks if they don’t hit their goals because we're basically buying jobs based on a commitment that they will fulfill those jobs. And if they don’t hit it, then you got a clawback,” said Kent.

In a statement to FOX13, an IKEA spokesperson said: “IKEA has been working in close partnership with EDGE ever since we opened the store in 2016. We recently submitted our annual performance report for review and will meet with EDGE to discuss the findings. We look forward to continuing working with EDGE, the City of Memphis, and Shelby County as a proud member of the Memphis business community.”

Last fall, this IKEA also cut its store hours, which hadn't happened before in the country.

Of the 85 PILOT projects approved by the EDGE board, four projects were either self-terminated or EDGE terminated them because of performance.

