0 Cordova man claims he has ‘mob ties,' charged with threatening to kill employee at DA's office

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Cordova man is in jail tonight after being charged with making threats over the phone toward an employee at the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The person he threatened is a clerk at the DA’s office, but he was trying to speak with someone else.

Scott Kaufman demanded to talk to District Attorney Amy Weirich, according to investigators. But he got a clerk instead.

Kaufman even claimed he had “mob ties” to scare the clerk. Now, he may have to hire some help to deal with some very serious charges – in court.

When Kaufman learned he couldn’t get transferred to Weirich, he threatened to kill the employee.

He told the clerk he was mob affiliated over the phone.

While it is unclear why he made the phone call, FOX13 learned Kaufman was out on bond for false reporting.

He called 9-1-1 on his ex-girlfriend three times, then called 9-1-1 58 other times after that.

Weirich’s office was unable to comment because it is an open investigation involving an employee.

MPD Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee told FOX13 it is even more important to investigate threats in today’s climate.

“Anytime, there’s a threat, especially to a public figure, we have to always take them seriously,” Brownlee said. “We live in a day and time and you never know whose serious and who’s not.

“We have to take any threat as if it’s the real deal and investigate it to the fullest extent.”

Kaufman is facing a charge of retaliation against a judicial official. He is due in court again Nov. 6.

