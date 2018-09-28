Cordova man indicted after road rage homicide put 3 children in danger

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County District Attorney indicted a Cordova man on reckless homicide charges after shooting at a passing car and killing a female passenger in 2017.
Wayne Lamont Taylor, 49, has also been indicted on charges of a reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
In April 2017, the shooting victim was taken to a fire station in the 8300 block of Dexter. She had a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators later determined the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Wren Hollow Cove. This is where police say the occupants of a Honda had been involved in an earlier altercation.
They left the scene, then returned later with others in a white vehicle.
Once the cars approached the Wren Hollow scene, occupants in the white vehicle exchanged gunfire with Taylor.
However, one of Taylor’s shots struck the victim in the backseat of the Honda and put three children in the car under the age of 9 in danger, according to officers.
Taylor is currently free on a $90,000 bond.
