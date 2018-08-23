0 Cordova residents tired of bad smell caused by uncollected garbage

CORDOVA, Tenn. - People living in one Cordova neighborhood said they’re tired of seeing their garbage pile up.

That issue coupled with hot summer days leaves a rather unpleasant smell in their cove.

Henry Lavender said he’s been calling collectors for the past two weeks.

As trash piles up, he and his neighbors say, they’ll consider a different pickup service.

“It’s starting to cause a problem in my cove. In my area. It’s starting to stink really bad,” Lavender said.

Lavender said he’s never had an issue with his trash collector since he’s lived in his Cordova subdivision.

Now, he and many of his neighbors are looking for answers.

“It’s starting to sink really bad,” Lavender said. “That’s my concern, flies, germs and kids playing in the street.”

Lavender uses Republic Waste. It’s one of several companies picking up in the area.

FOX13 drove around the area and noticed the Republic cans were filled to capacity.

“I can only stay so long, then I’ll have to move because it stinks extremely bad,” Lavender said.

Lavender said he and his neighbors are constantly calling – hoping for a pickup.

“I’m waiting for it and waiting for it and nobody shows up,” he said.

FOX13 reached out to Republic Services -- they said they're following up with the customers in the area.

Thank you for reaching out to Republic Services. We will escalate this to our corporate customer experience group, which will work with the local team to resolve the customer’s issues. We’ll follow up with the customer to make sure they’re taken care of.

Lavender said he can't wait much longer.

“We have racoons. We have foxes,” he said. “In fact, some opossums came to my door and we’ve run them off.”

FOX13 is still working to learn when the work will be complete.

