Cordova teen charged in two separate 2018 murders, held on $4 million bond

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A Cordova teen who was previously charged in a February 2018 murder is now being charged – with murder – in a second killing months later.
Kentrell Spight is being held on a $4 million bond in the Shelby County jail. The 19-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, stemming from two separate deadly shootings in 2018.
The first killing happened in Feb. 2018. Investigators said Spight – and three other defendants – were involved in the shooting of Jereme Jones and Devonte Taylor.
Police said the suspects killed the victims, who had posted guns for sale on social media. The defendants allegedly knew the victims and arranged to meet them at Fletcher Creek Park on Dexter Road.
A passerby later saw the victims’ car idling in the park and called police. Jones and Taylor, both 19, were found shot to death in the front seat.
The second killing happened on Fourth of July weekend.
Jaylon Cohen, 17, was shot multiple times the parking lot of the Taco Bell at Highway 70 and Appling Road in Bartlett. He died because of his injuries.
Spight had previously taunted Cohen on social media, according to investigators.
Kentrell Spight is charged with first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in relation to Jaylon Cohen’s death.
Jail intake information shows he is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery – along with two counts of first-degree murder – in relation to the killing of Jereme Jones and Devonte Taylor.
