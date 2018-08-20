Cordova woman yelled racial slurs at officer, punched him in face, police say

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A Cordova woman is accused of punching an officer in the face before yelling racial slurs at him after being arrested Sunday.
Police said Dana Vela, 33, was involved in a car crash at the intersection of Cordova Road and North Germantown Parkway around 3:30 p.m.
Vela was “visibly hysterical,” according to a police affidavit. Officers said no one involved complained of any injuries, but one man told police Vela assaulted him after the crash.
Vela was detained under suspicion of DUI, but she “managed to escape her handcuffs and attempted to escape from the squad car,” police said.
As an officer opened the door to get her back inside, police said Vela punched the officer in the face with the metal handcuff still on her wrist – while yelling racial slurs and profane language at them.
Police charged Vela with DUI, public intoxication, assault, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.
