0 Corinth men come together to help after weekend storms

CORINTH, Miss. - Men in Corinth, Mississippi are helping their community after weekend storms wreaked havoc on the city.

The storms left trees and power lines all over the streets.

“Right now, we’re cleaning up trying to get this light pole exposed, so they can put power back towards the neighborhood,” said Erick Bell, a volunteer.

The storm left Erick Bell’s neighborhood covered in trees, and he decided to take matters into his own hands.

“We started yesterday about 10 o’clock in the morning,” Bell said. “Saturday, we started on our own properties and stuff.”

Bell said that helping his neighbors hold a deeper meaning.

“This our neighborhood, we can’t look at our neighborhood like this,” Bell said.

Our crews couldn’t go down many streets in Corinth without seeing trees and power lines blocking the roads and homes.

This was the reason why Bell and his crew will be out to clean for as long as it takes.

“We gotta come together as a community as a whole and try to get it up,” Bell said.

Bell was thankful no one there died.

“It’s a blessing that it allows these young guys to come out and participate and get the feeling of how to work in life,” Bell said. “It’s a blessing you know.”

The small blessing of bringing a community together.

Two people were injured from this weekend’s storms and hundreds of homes were damaged by fallen trees.



