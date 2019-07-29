Corinth School District first district to head back to class

Corinth School District is the first district back in session. Parents in the area are anticipating the first day of school.
Elizabeth Brunswick showed up an hour before school started at 7:00 that morning – just to make sure they were on time. It was her 4-year-old daughter Hadley’s first day in Kindergarten.
“I will be pretty nervous for her to come home and tell me how it went. We will see,” Brunswick said.
Hadley wasn’t excited about the big day – she didn’t even want to speak about it on camera.
Local Erin Steele told us her granddaughter Lizzy is ready for the first day of school.
“I think she’s going to really enjoy her teacher, and she likes to do reading and colors and all that,” Steele said.
Schools buses rolled up to the front of the school and parents were walking their children in for the first day.
Hadley was still not very excited for her first day – but we’re happy to report we noticed her chatting away with teachers in the front of the school.
