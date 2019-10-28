  • Corinth schools are back open following weekend storms

    CORINTH, Miss. - Following Saturday's storms, schools are reopening. 

    About 200 homes were affected in the city and county, a handful of damage was caused by downed trees. 

    Local schools were closed on Monday, but will be reopening Tuesday Oct. 28.

